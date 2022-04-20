Obituary: Joan Audree Walburn

Joan Audree Walburn was born in Leaf Mountain Township in Ottertail County, MN on October 29, 1941. She married Roger at the age of 16 and they started their family in Alexandria.

In 1963, they moved to Rochester, MN, and then to Moline, IL in ‘65. Four years later the family moved to San Leandro, CA. 1970 brought yet another move, to Union City and then two years later they settled in Vacaville for the next 20 years, which is where they raised their family. In ‘92, they moved to Green Bay, WI for 24 years. In all of the places they lived while running a household and caring for her family Joan also worked outside the home in many different capacities. The last position she held was in photo developing. Their last move brought them to their final home in Great Falls, MT in 2016.