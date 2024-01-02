Obituary: Joan Campbell

Joan Campbell was born in Ellenville, NY on September 8, 1935, to Erna and Charles Clinton Rogers. She liked to tell people she was born on their honeymoon, but the truth is, they lived there over nine months before she was born. About one year later, they moved into what she called a tar paper shack by Oilmont, MT. Later they moved to a farm north of Conrad, MT.

She met her sweetheart, DuWain Campbell in 1951 while he was visiting his brother Lyle in Conrad. They were married on June 4, 1953. They moved to Wisconsin for a while and tried their hand at farming but eventually found their way back to Montana. DuWain worked in the construction industry, and she was a housewife, but being a mother was her top priority. They had four boys, Allan, James, Joseph, and Terry. Her home was always open to pastors and their families, military people from Malmstrom Air Force Base, and her boys’ friends.

She is survived by her sons, Jim (Leanna), Joe (Merrilee), and Terry (Carolyn); 9 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; brothers, David (Roberta) and Stanley (Dee Dee).

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.