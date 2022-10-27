Obituary: Joan Diane Marinaccio

Joan Diane (nee Lamoy) Marinaccio was born to Steven Brainerd Lamoy and Gretchen Rachel (nee Hinkson) Lamoy on June 29, 1943, in Tupper Lake, New York. Joan Diane died in her sleep in the early hours of Sunday, October 23, 2022 due to complications from COPD.

Joan graduated from Tupper Lake High School (Lumberjacks). Following graduation, Joan enrolled in and graduated from The Buffalo General School of Nursing in New York. Joan began her nursing career as a Registered Nurse in the psychiatric ward at Buffalo General Hospital. There she met John Marinaccio whom she chose to marry on Wednesday (wed-ness day) August 27, 1969, in Tupper Lake, New York.

Their journey together took them hither and yon. It was in Greeley, Colorado that Joan and John were blessed with two sons, Jonathan and Joel. Joan and John finally settled in Great Falls, MT.

In Great Falls, Joan practiced her profession first at Park Place Nursing Home, and then at Benefis Senior Care. As a nurse, Joan's skills, compassion, and integrity were in equal measure. With her colleagues, she was generous, but frank and forthright. Joan's career of 53 years came to an abrupt end with a devastating automobile accident on October 1, 2018.

Joan's was a loving, giving spirit, a spirit readily available to her son, Jonathan; daughter-in-law Stacie; and their children; and many other beloved family members and loved ones. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



