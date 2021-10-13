Obituary: Joan Grogan Goodell

Joan Grogan Goodell, age 93, passed away on October 9, 2021. She was born August 13, 1928, in Wichita Falls, Texas, to Moses and Laura Grogan. She was raised in Fort Worth, Texas. Joan moved to Great Falls at the age of 19. She married Robert C. “Bob” Goodell on July 3, 1954, in Helena. They made their home in Dutton, where they raised their two daughters, Mary and Belva.

Joan worked for twenty years at the B&B Grocery in Dutton. She enjoyed bowling and loved golf. Joan enjoyed travelling with her friend Marg Mathison and her friend Joan Elser. She loved following her grandchildren’s school and sporting events. In her later years, she enjoyed going to the Dutton Senior Citizens Center for activities and meals.