Obituary: Joan Marilynn (Proff) Stevens

An amazing woman, Joan Marilynn Stevens, 80, of Augusta, Montana left us February 18th, 2022, after a brief stay in Peace Hospice in Great Falls, MT. Joan was born November 13, 1941, in Ancon, Panama Canal Zone to Wayne L. and Mary Lee (Larry) Proff where Wayne was an Engineer on the 3rd Locks of the Panama Canal.

She moved to Dutton, MT with her parents when she was just over a year old. She graduated from Dutton High School in 1959. In 1962, she went to work for the Montana Bank (now First Interstate Bank) in Great Falls as a bookkeeper, teller, and computer operator for seven years where she gained many good friends.

She married the love of her life Arthur Stevens on February 28th, 1970. After they were married, they lived in Great Falls until Spring. Art worked construction and as a carpenter. They moved into a trailer that was parked at their corrals in Sun River Canyon. Joan left her job at Montana Bank and went to work at Gibson Lake Lodge. Joan and Art helped his father (Herb) and stepmother (Leona) with JJJ outfitting from 1963 to 1968 when Joan and Art bought J-L Outfitters for themselves. This was a new experience for Joan even though she was raised on a farm.

In 1972, Joan and Art bought an acre of land in Mortimer Gulch. In 1975 they started to build their home. With the help of family and friends, they built a beautiful log home. In March of 1976 they moved into the unfinished home with an addition to the family, daughter Tammy Stevens. For two years after Tammy was born, Joan went back to camp and cooked, but just became too hard. She decided to stay at home and do all the baking and purchasing for the outfitting business from home. Joan and Art owned and operated J-L Outfitters for almost 30 years.

After Arthur’s death in 1997, Joan sold the outfitting business. She started working seasonally as the Front Liner for the Forest Service at the Augusta Information Station, while continuing to live in the home she and Art built in Mortimer Gulch. Joan was extremely active in the Augusta community. All Joan wanted to do was be there to support the kids. From Girl Scout leader to concession stand worker, you could always find her warm smiling face in the mix of things. She was someone you could always count on to lend a hand.