Obituary: JoAnn DeWeese Painter

JoAnn DeWeese Painter passed away on February 25, 2021, at her home in Great Falls. JoAnn was born on August 29, 1940, in Harlem, MT to Shirley and Tillie DeWeese.

The family moved to Great Falls in 1949 and operated the Fairview Grocery Store. The whole family worked at the store and JoAnn so impressed the owners of the A & W with her customer service skills that they recruited her to work as a carhop in her high school years. She graduated from Great Falls High in 1958, where she made lifelong friendships with the “girls” who knew how to have fun and were always there for each other. She married Ronald Green with whom she had a daughter, Rhonda. Her marriage to Gary Lehnerz brought daughter Shirley.

JoAnn started her career as a Secretary and Administrative Assistant working at Abbco, D.A. Davidson, and the City of Great Falls in the Planning Department from which she retired in 2006. JoAnn looked forward to her retirement so she could spend more time crafting, painting, working in her yard, and traveling to visit her daughters in Washington.