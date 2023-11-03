Obituary: JoAnn Mary Kelleher

JoAnn Mary (Martinez) Kelleher of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on November 2, 2023, at the age of 90. JoAnn was born on October 17, 1933, in Lewistown, MT to Josephine (Dess) and Francisco Martinez.

JoAnn married Jeremiah Leo Kelleher of Great Falls on June 7, 1952, at St. Joseph’s Church. They moved into their first home in Great Falls by the Pay n Pakit. They moved a few times to accommodate their growing family until they bought their first home on 4th Ave S.W. They had six children, Patty, Kathy, Jacquie, Diana, Monica, and the late Jeri Kelleher.

JoAnn attended school in Square Butte where she cherished many fond memories. Then she attended St. Thomas in 1948 at the start of high school and stayed until she was a junior when the schools blended (Ursaline Academy and St. Mary’s) to become Central Catholic High School.

She wanted to be remembered for her hard work on the farm in Square Butte and how the Dostal-Taborek families had one of the greatest impacts on her life. She enjoyed taking the train from Lewistown to Square Butte for piano lessons and stopping at Woolworth’s Dime Store to pick up candy and gum to eat on the way home.

She is survived by her daughters, Patty (Larry) Davidson, Kathy Kelleher, Jacquie (Fred) Hixson, Diana (Tony) Piccono, and Monica Kelleher; brothers, Dean Martinez and Jim Martinez; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

