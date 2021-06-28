Obituary: Joanne Clare Cappell-Carter

Joanne Clare Cappell-Carter, 59, of Fort Benton, MT passed away June 9, 2021. Joanne was born June 14, 1961, in Pontiac, MI and grew up in Rochester, MI. Joanne traveled and lived throughout the American West and Midwest before settling in beautiful Montana.

Joanne’s love of life and charm meant she never met a stranger and she treasured her many friendships, but nothing compared to the lifelong joy she found with her beloved soulmate and husband of over 40 years, Clarence “JR” Carter, Jr.