Obituary: JoAnne Millicent (Fulbright) Pomajevich

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of JoAnne Millicent (Fulbright) Pomajevich of Belt, Montana on July 9, 2024. JoAnne was born on December 21,1935 in Denton, Montana to Charles and Marion Fulbright. She grew up in the Belt area and graduated from Belt High School in 1954.

After graduation she attended Montana State University where she studied Home Economics. She was active in 4-H club work and in 1957 was chosen as an International Farm Youth Exchange Delegate to Israel. Upon returning home after a six month stay in five different communal settlements, she traveled the state of Montana giving slideshow presentations about her experiences. After graduating from MSU in 1959, she worked as a Home Demonstration Agent in Columbus and Great Falls, MT.

In November 1959, she married Robert J. Pomajevich, a Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force. Their travels took them around the U.S. and Japan. While her husband was stationed at Hanscom Field in Bedford, Massachusetts she worked as a 4-H club agent in Middlesex County. For the next 25 years they lived and raised their children in Temple Hills, Maryland where JoAnne was very active in scouting, sports, and church activities including Sunday School. In 1993, they retired and moved back to Montana.

JoAnne is survived by her daughter, Kelly (Dan) Magoulick of Arkansas; son, Gary (Judy) Pomajevich of Alabama; grandchildren, Katherine Magoulick and Matthew, Peter, and Samuel (Victoria) Pomajevich; sisters, Cheryl Kingery and Leslie Dronen; and a special nephew, Paul Fulbright.

