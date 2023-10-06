Obituary: Jodann Michele Malsam

Jodann Michele Malsam passed away on October 1, 2023. She had been battling an illness the past couple of months. Jody was born on November 1, 1965, in Great Falls, MT, to Darrell and Myrna Blatter and completed the Blatter family.

Jody met the love of her life, Jay, while attending Great Falls High School. They would have celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary on October 3rd. Jody and Jay waited 18 long years and finally on February 1, 2005, their pride and joy Lacie was born. Lacie truly was the light of their life. They attended all her sports, concerts, school activities and supported her passion for flying.

One of Jody’s loves was going to the St. Joe River. This was her sanctuary and she loved owning it with her family. She made so many lasting friendships at the river. Everyone says that she was always ready to have a great time, make people laugh and give one of her signature hugs (described as the best hug ever).

Jody is survived by her daughter, Lacie Malsam; mother, Myrna Blatter; sister, Tracy (Shawn) Malley; brother, Darrell (Rowena Lohof); brother-in-law, Toby (Shannon Pippin) Malsam; mother-in-law, Leslie Malsam; nieces, and nephews, Jason (Rachel) Bright, Jeremy (Heidi) Bright, Renee (Jeremy) Schuiteman, Jeremiah (Emma) Blatter, Kali (Dillon) Treiber, Jackson & McKenna Malsam; and many great nieces; nephews; and cousins.

