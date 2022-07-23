Obituary: Joel Lindsey Mee

Joel Lindsey Mee, 58 was born on March 1, 1964 to Duane and Karen Mee in Great Falls, Montana.He departed for home to be with our Lord on June 30, 2022. Growing up in Montana was always an adventure. He enjoyed playing football for C.M Russell High School and then furthered his education at the University of Montana. Go Griz!!! He spent one year at Rocky Mountain College. During this time, the football team won its first national championship. Later in his life he was inducted into the Rocky Mountain College Hall of Fame.

After graduating with a business degree from the University of Montana, he began his career. Over the years, he worked in the food service industry with Aramark, Fine Host, and two Compass Group divisions: K-12 and Morrison Senior Living. In his last days he was working for Elior North America. Due to this, his family was blessed to live in several states and see a lot of our wonderful country.

He married the love of his life, Nancy Hoar on July 14th, 1990. In 2008, two beautiful children, Ruthie and Joshua, joined their family through adoption.

Joel loved the outdoors, working with horses and helping out on a family ranch, camping, driving Big Bad Betty the RV, and exploring wherever he lived. Any family activities were very important to him. He loved his dream vehicle, Hank, the Jeep.

Studying God’s Word and encouraging others in their faith was paramount. He was involved in The Promise while living in Texas and he served in numerous ministries over the years.

Whether it be at work or whomever he was surrounded by he always had a calm demeanor and sincere concern for family, friends, and co-workers. He had a God given ability to build others up when they were unable to see their potential.

Joel is survived by his wife, Nancy Mee, daughter, Ruthie (Robert) and grandson, Xander Thies, son, Joshua Mee of Louisville, Kentucky, Step-dad, Lewis and mother, Karen Manseau of Fort Shaw, Montana. Siblings are Randall (Mercedes) Mee of Hillsboro, Oregon, Paula (Jan) Lovec of Great Falls, Montana, Brian (Colleen) Mee of Sun City, Arizona, and Christopher (Cathie) Mee of Great Falls, Montana. Joel was proceeded in passing by his father, Duane Lyle Mee.

A private family burial will take place the morning of August 6th. Joel will be laid to rest with his dad at the Upper Highwood Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will follow from 2-4 at his sister Paula's house.