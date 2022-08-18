Obituary: Joellen “Joey” Arlene Potter

Joellen “Joey” Arlene Potter of Great Falls, MT passed away on July 21, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. Joellen was born to Edna and Elliott Trump on January 18, 1941, in Billings, MT, joining her sister and life-long best friend Jackie.

They grew up and attended school around Winnett, MT. While attending high school in Winnett, she caught sight of a handsome underclassman named Frank Potter, knowing right away she would marry him.

After graduating, they were wed and moved to attend Northern Montana College in Havre. In Havre, Joellen received a degree in Elementary Education and Frank a degree in Diesel Technology. During their schooling they welcomed their first child, David. After finishing their degrees, they moved to Great Falls where they were blessed with two more sons, Raymond and Daniel.

Joey taught second grade for 18 years in Ulm, MT. She always loved children, and after being a mother, teaching was always her life's passion. Following her retirement, Joey and Frank traveled extensively by motorhome, plane and ship, visiting all fifty states and many countries all over the world.