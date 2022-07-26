Watch Now
Obituary: Joey Lynn Erickson

Joey Lynn Erickson, 64, passed away on July 23, 2022. He was born on Feb 13, 1958, to Edwin and Alice Erickson in Conrad Montana. He graduated from Great Falls High School and later became an auto body repairman.

He became disabled in 1995 due to a work-related injury. He turned to volunteering in the community and helping his neighbors for the rest of his life. Joe loved fishing, shooting, camping, and his dogs.

He is survived by son, Cody (Jessica) Erickson of Great Falls; sister, Karen Robertson; and brother, Forest Erickson. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

