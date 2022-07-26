Obituary: Joey Lynn Erickson

Joey Lynn Erickson, 64, passed away on July 23, 2022. He was born on Feb 13, 1958, to Edwin and Alice Erickson in Conrad Montana. He graduated from Great Falls High School and later became an auto body repairman.

He became disabled in 1995 due to a work-related injury. He turned to volunteering in the community and helping his neighbors for the rest of his life. Joe loved fishing, shooting, camping, and his dogs.