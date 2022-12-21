Obituary: John A. Knutson

John A. Knutson, age 75, passed peacefully at home near Mustang, OK on December 13, 2022 with family by his side after a three year battle with cancer. John was born May 31, 1947 in Granite Falls, MN to Clifford and Delores (Johnson) Knutson.

After graduating from EHS John enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. His first duty base after basic training and tech school was Glasgow AFB at Glasgow MT, his career field was aircraft maintenance/instrument repair. During a weekend of R&R in Wolf Point, MT on April 1, 1967 he met his future wife Vivian Schultz and they were married that year on December 8th. The next year he received orders for Thailand and after 7 weeks special training at McConnell AFB, KS he left the end of December. When he returned to the states in November 1969 he received an honorable discharge and flew home to his wife and daughter Jillene.

John and the family settled in Great Falls, MT. His daughter Linnae was born in September the following year. John worked for Buttreys Warehouse, Tri State Equipment & Caterpillar. May of 1972 John was recruited by the Montana Air Guard to join their unit, continuing in the same career field and retired December 1999.

During retirement John got his CDL (license) and did over-the-road trucking for several years which included a most memorable trip to Alaska accompanied by Vivan. While living in Montana John and his family enjoyed fishing, boating, camping at Holter Lake and hunting and camping the Little Belt Mountains. December of 2009 John and Vivan bought a home near Mustang, OK to be closer to their daughters and build memories with their grandchildren.

Funeral service will be Thursday, December 22, 2022, at noon (Montana time) and it will be live streamed on Youtube at " Mustang UMC Students ."

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the McNeil's Funeral Service website.

