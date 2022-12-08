Obituary: John Albert Noonan

John Albert Noonan of Great Falls, Montana and Boston, Massachusetts, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the age of 68. He was the son of the late Loretta (Tafolla) and Cornelius Noonan. Beloved father of Kristina Walters and her husband Abe Walters of Bellingham, MA and Julianna McClure and her partner, Sean Curry of Walpole, MA. Grandfather to Jason, Joseph, and Justin McClure. Brother to Jennifer A. Spencer and her husband, Dale Of Liberty, ME, James M. Noonan of Kittery, ME, Neil J. Noonan of Boston, MA and the late Joel E. Noonan of Boston MA.

John grew up in Boston and Montana. He was an altar boy and played the trumpet in St. Williams Marching Band. He graduated from Boston Latin class of 72 and MSU Summa Cum Laude in 1994 with a degree in criminal justice and sociology, and a Master of Science degree in organizational management.

He worked at Moderne Cabinets for years and assisted with maintenance at his residence. He enjoyed watching football and was an avid fan of the Boston teams, New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox. He loved listening to Led Zeppelin. He was a great basketball player. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

