Obituary: John Andrew Ranum

John Andrew Ranum, age 86, of Great Falls, MT, passed away on March 13, 2023. On June 18, 1936, John was born in Starbuck, Minnesota. He grew up in Starbuck and attended Luther College. He was drafted into the U.S. Army on August 10, 1959, and on May 26, 1960, Specialist 4 Ranum became a Sentinel at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, and served there for 14 months. Thereafter, he worked in the farm machinery business settling in Montana.

In Great Falls, John married Joyce, his beloved wife and perfect match, on April 14, 1984. John retired after 40 years to spend more time doing the things he loved including skiing, woodworking, crisscrossing the country with Joyce in their RV, and volunteering at the local hospital and with The Society of the Honor Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier (SHGTUS), of which he was a Founding Father and Lifetime Member.

Always quick with a joke and a story, John made friends wherever he went, including with the attentive hospital staff who were so giving during his brief stay at Benefis Hospital. He treasured and was enriched by each of those friendships.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 39 years, Joyce Ranum; sister, Alice Drake of Alexandria, Minnesota; sons, Steve (Sherri) Snow, Dave (Mario) Snow, and Jamie (Stacey) Snow; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many beloved Ranum and Paddock nieces and nephews. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



