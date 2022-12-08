Obituary: John “Bald E” Anton Eiskant

John “Bald E” Anton Eiskant, 80, of Great Falls, MT, was born on May 5, 1942, in Manhattan, NY, and was adopted by Anton and Barbara Eiskant. He went to be with the Lord December 2, 2022.

John graduated from Pearl River High School and enlisted in the United States Air Force, serving in Korea in the security services. He was stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, where he met his “Snowflake,” Gloria Goerger. They were married in New York in 1966 and later welcomed a baby boy, Lonny Eiskant, before moving back to Great Falls where they added two daughters, Barbara and Colleen.

Over the years John would coach Little League and participate in many leagues, including golf, bowling, and pool. He spent quite a bit of time in the mountains whether that was at the family cabin, hauling firewood, or fishing, boating, and camping at many different lakes and rivers throughout Montana. In addition to working at the refinery in Great Falls, he retired from Buttrey Foods Warehouse and worked a few odd jobs during his retirement.

