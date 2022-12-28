Obituary: John C. “Jack” Sanders

It is with great sadness we announce the death of John C. “Jack” Sanders, Age 71 years, 2 months, and 27 days, of Great Falls, MT from Colon/Gastrointestinal Cancer on December 22, 2022. His last days and weeks were spent surrounded by family and loved ones.

Jack was born to Lois Erdman-Sanders on September 25, 1951, in Great Falls, MT and lovingly adopted by Beryl H Sanders before his first birthday. He was loved and doted on by his two older sisters who called him “Jackie,” and became a big brother & best friend to Doug in December 1954. Jack went to Collins Elementary, Paris Gibson Junior High and CMR High School. He went on to join the Army in 1969 and went to Vietnam in 1970. Upon his return in 1971, Jack married Cathie in September 1971. They went on to have one daughter and two sons.

Jack is survived by his loving wife of over 51 years, Cathie Sanders of Great Falls, MT; daughter, Tara (Bradley) Furman of Bismarck, ND; sons Douglas J (Devin) Sanders of Orting, WA; Jerry (Melissa) Sanders of Great Falls, MT; five granddaughters, eight grandsons, one great granddaughter, and many cousins, nieces, nephews and wonderful friends. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

