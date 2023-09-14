Obituary: John Cubbage

John "Jack" Rex Cubbage passed away at the age of 83 on Thursday, September 7, 2023. He was born on September 21, 1939, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama to Donald and Clara Cubbage.

He taught at the University of Great Falls for over fifty years. His love for music was portrayed in his symphony that he wrote, “Homage to Bach.” He played the violin for the Great Falls Symphony Orchestra and had a great talent for the piano. He received his doctoral degree from Washington University.

John is survived by his wife, Crystal, of twenty-nine years; his two sons, John and Jack; one daughter, Darby; and two granddaughters, Azzaria and Bexley.

