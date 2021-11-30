Watch
Obituary: John David Hofer

October 17, 1947 - November 25, 2021
Posted at 1:12 PM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 15:14:24-05

John David Hofer passed away on November 25, 2021, at the age of 74. He was born in Lethbridge, Alberta on October 17, 1947, to Jacob D. and Elizabeth Hofer.

He attended Chester High School, Prairie Bible Institute, and Rosedale Bible Academy. He was a farmer and rancher, religious counselor, and volunteer first responder in Chester. He was a devout Christian and was involved in the church.

John loved his farm and ranch. He was loyal to his family and would make sure they were all gathered around the table for meals.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

