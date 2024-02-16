Obituary: John Fenn Wilson Jr

John Fenn Wilson Jr, 89, of Great Falls passed away peacefully on February 8, 2024. He was born on June 15, 1934, in Glenwood, Iowa to Gwen (Townsend) and John F Wilson Sr. The family moved to California and John graduated from Glendale High School in 1953.

He then enlisted in the U.S Navy and was on active duty until 1958. John graduated from California State University-Los Angeles with a Bachelor of Science in Police Science and Administration and put his degree to use with the California Highway Patrol, joining the force in 1962. In 1974, John met his future wife Patricia (McNelly) and shortly after, they moved to Montana.

John worked as an insurance adjuster in Missoula until 1985, when he and Patricia moved to Great Falls and opened Frontier Adjusters, which they successfully operated for many years. John continued to serve in the Navy Reserve until 1989, when he retired with the rank of Chief Petty Officer.

John is survived by Patricia; sister, Alice Dawson; brother, Tom (Vickie) Wilson; daughter, Rachel (Brent) Cutler; son John F. Wilson III; grandchildren, Jackson Maheu, Carson Cutler, TJ Wilson, and Hailey Wilson; and several nieces and nephews.

