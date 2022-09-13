Obituary: John Frederick Robinson

John Frederick “Fred” Robinson was born in Great Falls on November 4, 1942, to J. Brooks and Eleanor Robinson. He attended Shattuck Military High School in Faribault, MN and graduated from Great Falls High in 1962. He continued his education at the University of Montana graduating with a business degree and the ROTC program receiving his commission as an officer in the US Army. His military obligation included a one-year tour in Vietnam.

Fred’s civilian career started with Lowe’s Home Improvement in Greenville, SC where he married Carol Fletcher. He was later promoted to assistant manager with Lowe’s in Tallassee, FL. Eventually he moved back to Montana as manager of Peterson Lumber in Helena. After a divorce, Fred moved to Las Vegas where he learned the gambling business mostly as a handicapper.