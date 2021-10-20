Obituary: John Fredrick Anderson

John Fredrick Anderson of Shelby, MT passed away on October 13, 2021. John was born on June 26, 1961. He graduated from Shelby High School and studied for two years at Helena Vo-Tech.

He worked at Toole County Farm Implement from 1983 to 1988; Shelby Ford from 1988-1999; and Taylor Gas Compression from 1999-2008.