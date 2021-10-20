Watch
NewsObituaries

Actions

Obituary: John Fredrick Anderson

June 26, 1961 - October 13, 2021
items.[0].image.alt
MTN
Obituary Candle
Posted at 8:29 AM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 10:30:01-04

John Fredrick Anderson of Shelby, MT passed away on October 13, 2021. John was born on June 26, 1961. He graduated from Shelby High School and studied for two years at Helena Vo-Tech.

He worked at Toole County Farm Implement from 1983 to 1988; Shelby Ford from 1988-1999; and Taylor Gas Compression from 1999-2008.

He enjoyed fast cars and dirt track racing, Nascar, camping, and spending time with family and friends. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

Recent Obituaries
Next Page

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader