Obituary: John "Gabby" Patrick Wollersheim

Known by many in the community as the man in the colorful welding caps seen walking his dogs daily down 38th Street North and River Drive, John Patrick “Gabby” Wollersheim of Great Falls passed away at age 79 in the comfort of his home in the early hours of Sunday, April 16, 2023.

John was born on January 9, 1944, in Lethbridge, Alberta, to Matthew and Euphemia Wollersheim. The family relocated to Lincoln, Montana, where he met and eventually married the love of his life, Lilly Mae LaPlaunt, with whom he raised 4 daughters over the span of their 57-year marriage.

He served in the U.S. Army from January 1962 to December 1964. Upon returning to civilian life, John joined the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) as a union electrician and welder working jobs across the country, training numerous apprentices, and ultimately dedicating 50 years of service.

John enjoyed woodworking, photography, gardening, walking his dogs, playing chess, and volunteering for Habitat for Humanity.

He is survived by his wife, Lilly Wollersheim; daughters, Angela (Justin Queen) Komiotis, Michelle (Dave) Miewald, Crystal Emery, and Jennifer (Joshua Drake) Boyd; sisters, Josephine Hrycak and Elizabeth Wollersheim; brother, Charles (Mike) Wollersheim; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and numerous close friends.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter