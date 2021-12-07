Obituary: John H. Ressler

John H. Ressler went to be with our heavenly father, surrounded by his family at home, on December 1, 2021. John was born September 20, 1930, in Oregon, PA. He enlisted in the Air Force at the age of 17 and worked at many military bases where he received several medals and recognitions.

When John was transferred to Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, he met his life partner, Lois Speck. They were married in 1951 and had four children. At the time of Lois’s passing in 2019, they had been married for 67 years.

John had a very strong work ethic and taught his children the importance of keeping your word. He was notoriously known for being at least a half hour early for any event or appointment and expected others to do the same. John had a passion for the outdoors and lived for hunting season. He loved to camp and spend time at the cabin that he built outside of Neihart, and he also enjoyed winters in Arizona with his wife, son, and other relatives.