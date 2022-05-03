Obituary: John Haffner

John Edward Haffner was born January 14, 1947 to Bob and Dolores (Nelson) Haffner in Great Falls, Montana. He grew up there and graduated from Great Falls High School in 1966. After graduation, John joined the Marines. He then went to work at the smelter, and then for Montana Steel and Supply.

In 1975, John met and married Shelley Stevens. They were best friends and soul mates from the beginning. He had an instant family when he adopted her two children, Paul and Nichole (Nikki). They would have been married 47 years in July.

John joined the Montana Air National Guard as a reservist, and also got a full time civil service job, starting in security and later moved to a position as a logistics specialist. In ’79 he was deployed with the guard to the prison in Deer Lodge, when the prison guards went on strike. He also worked several forest fire seasons with the guard, supplying firefighters with food. He was most proud of the work they did at the VA cemetery in Helena, where he helped clean it up and build a memorial wall. He was in the guard for 33 years and retired in 2004 as a MSGT.

Because he smoked, by his choice, he spent a lot of time in the garage (MT) or cool cover (AZ). He had his table and tv, and comfortable computer chairs. In between projects, that is where his friends would find him when they stopped by to visit. He was blessed with one granddaughter who he loved unconditionally. Through her marriage, the family grew by 8 great grandchildren. He loved them all very much.