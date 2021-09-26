Obituary: John J McKinlay

John McKinlay, 84, surrounded by those who loved him, went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. He was born in Lewistown, MT on March 15, 1937, and raised on a ranch near Buffalo with his three siblings.

On June 23, 1954, he married his only love, Mary. John served his country for 21 years in the Air Force and had four children. Upon retiring from the military John drove trucks and retired on his 30-acre horse ranch in Helena. For 35 years he enjoyed his horses, dachshunds, square dancing, hunting, and entertaining friends and family who came to visit. After suffering a stroke seven years ago, Great Falls became his final home.