Watch
NewsObituaries

Actions

Obituary: John J McKinlay

March 15, 1937 - September 8, 2021
items.[0].image.alt
<b>John J McKinlay </b><i>(family photo)</i><br/><b>March 15, 1937 - September 8, 2021</b>
John J McKinlay March 15, 1937 - September 8, 2021
Posted at 1:52 PM, Sep 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-26 15:53:22-04

John McKinlay, 84, surrounded by those who loved him, went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. He was born in Lewistown, MT on March 15, 1937, and raised on a ranch near Buffalo with his three siblings.

On June 23, 1954, he married his only love, Mary. John served his country for 21 years in the Air Force and had four children. Upon retiring from the military John drove trucks and retired on his 30-acre horse ranch in Helena. For 35 years he enjoyed his horses, dachshunds, square dancing, hunting, and entertaining friends and family who came to visit. After suffering a stroke seven years ago, Great Falls became his final home.

He is survived by his wife Mary; two children, Kate (Butch) Johnson and Jim (Marie) McKinlay; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, Donald; sister, Hazel; and many nieces and nephews. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

Recent Obituaries
Next Page

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader