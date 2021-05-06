Watch
Obituary: John (J.p) Paul Freie

August 29, 1970 - April 26, 2021
<b>John (J.p) Paul Freie</b>
Posted at 1:43 PM, May 06, 2021
John “J.p.” Paul Freie, 50, of Anchorage, Alaska passed unexpectedly on April 26, 2021, in Great Falls, Montana after an acute abdominal bleeding caused from a perforated ulcer. We are devastated by this loss.

J.p. was born on August 29, 1970, in El Segundo, CA to loving parents John “Jack” Henry Freie and Catherine “Cathy” Freie. He graduated from West Anchorage High School in 1988 and from the Phoenix Institute of Technology in 1989. He attended KPC before starting his commercial trucking business.

J.p. was a loving and devoted son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. He was passionate about cars and dirt track racing, and often stayed involved with his extended family's racing adventures. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

