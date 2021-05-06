Obituary: John (J.p) Paul Freie

John “J.p.” Paul Freie, 50, of Anchorage, Alaska passed unexpectedly on April 26, 2021, in Great Falls, Montana after an acute abdominal bleeding caused from a perforated ulcer. We are devastated by this loss.

J.p. was born on August 29, 1970, in El Segundo, CA to loving parents John “Jack” Henry Freie and Catherine “Cathy” Freie. He graduated from West Anchorage High School in 1988 and from the Phoenix Institute of Technology in 1989. He attended KPC before starting his commercial trucking business.