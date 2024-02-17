Obituary: John (Jack) Allaire

Dr. F. John (Jack) Allaire passed away on February 13, 2024, at a local facility. Jack was an internal medicine physician and took great pride in providing the best medical care to each of his patients. He took great interest in getting to know every person he met and did not accept time limits when visiting with patients.

When he was five years old, Jack’s 26-year-old father died. Jack put himself through college and medical school at the University of Michigan by working summers at the Union Carbide foundry in his home of Sault St. Marie. While at the University of Michigan, Jack met Robin McPhail from Great Falls, and they married in 1953. Robin taught school while Jack finished medical school. After serving in the U.S. Army Medical Corps at Fort Knox, Jack completed his Internal Medicine Residency and taught Hematology at the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor. In 1961, they moved with three kids, Beth, Martha and John, to Montana, where Jack joined the Great Falls Clinic where Robin’s father, Frank McPhail was an OB-GYN physician. Robin and Jack added one more child, Cate, shortly after arriving in Great Falls.

Throughout his career as an internist, Jack had an abiding interest in medical leadership and education. He served as President of the Montana Deaconess Hospital’s medical staff, Cascade County Medical Society, Montana Medical Association, and Montana Society of Internal Medicine. He also served on the board of the Montana Physician’s Service (Blue Shield) and was recognized by his peers with the Laureate Award from the Montana Chapter of the American College of Physicians. He held many other significant positions in organizations devoted to medical research and education. For a long time, Jack was the only oncology practitioner in Great Falls.

Jack helped form WWAMI, a University of Washington Regional Medical Program that makes medical school more affordable for Montana students. He was also a commissioner to WICHE student exchange program, which allows Montana medical, veterinary, and dental students to attend school without paying out-of-state tuition. Robin’s father, Frank McPhail co-founded WICHE in 1952.

Jack loved sports. He was a tailback in high school and lived for Wolverine football. He and Robin returned to Michigan for games when they could and made it to Pasadena for several Rose Bowls. Thankfully, he was able to watch Michigan win the national championship before he died. He was a devoted CMR sports fan and held season tickets for Rustler football games for decades. He and Robin rarely missed their grandkids’ sports events, school programs, and recitals. In retirement, they traveled to 40 countries, and Jack made it a point to visit medical facilities and schools wherever they ventured. Robin and Jack also tutored elementary school kids at Mountainview for 20 years.

Jack was predeceased by his wife, Robin; father, Francis John Kaine, Sr.; mother, Laura Cone; and both brothers, Ronald Allaire, and JB Allaire. He is survived by his children, Elizabeth Best (Michael), Martha Watson (Jeffrey), John Allaire (Patricia), and Cate Dolbinski (Steven); grandchildren, Matthew Best (Cali), Sydney Best (Joel Villalobos), John Moore (Amanda), Zachary Moore, and Jack Dolbinski; and great-grandchildren Wilder and Hayes Best and Kaylin Moore and Milo Villalobos. He will be greatly missed.

The family is deeply grateful for the love, patience, and kindness shown to Dad and Mom by the talented and incredibly hard-working staff at East View and Grand View over the past many years. You have become family to us.

Instead of flowers, please consider donations to the Food Bank or Preservation Cascade for the Historic Tenth Street Bridge project.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at SchniderFuneralHome.com.

