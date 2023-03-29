Obituary: John "Jack" R. Lien

John “Jack” R. Lien, age 69, a retired business owner and computer programmer, certified public accountant, dedicated husband, and loving father and grandfather, passed away on March 22, 2023, at Great Falls Peace Hospice of natural causes from Alzheimer’s disease and a recent hip fracture.

Jack was born in Culbertson near his family’s wheat farm in Brockton, Montana. In 1963 the Lien family moved to Bozeman, where Jack enjoyed playing tennis, bowling, downhill skiing, riding motorcycles with his buddies, camping, fishing, and flying small airplanes. He graduated in accounting as a proud Bobcat at Montana State University in 1976. During college, Jack was a flight instructor for the Stradley’s Gallatin Flying Service at the airport located in Belgrade, Montana.

In 1973 Jack met Dawn Lucks of Worthington, Minnesota while water skiing at Hebgen Lake. In September of 1976 they married at Soldiers Chapel in Big Sky, Montana. They then moved to Great Falls where both worked as accountants before starting Treasure Software Bowling Company which they owned and operated for thirty years. Their love for water skiing and boating continued with many happy memories over the years on Holter Lake.

Jack is survived by his wife of 46 years, Dawn Lien of Great Falls; daughter, Traci Lien McDermott and husband Michael McDermott; grandchildren, Cora (age 8) and Conor (age 5) of Seattle, Washington; sister, Janet Lien Bowler and her husband, Lloyd Bowler of Astoria, Oregon; niece, Margit Lia Bowler and husband, John Gluckman of Lawrence, Kansas; and brother-in-law, Kim Lucks of Scottsmoor, Florida.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



