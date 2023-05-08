Obituary: John "Jack" R. Riehl

John (Jack) Richard Riehl passed peacefully Friday, April 28, 2023, at Peace Hospice in Great Falls, MT. Jack was surrounded by his wife of 70+ years, Margery, sons, Clayton (Shirley) and Brad Riehl at his side. Jack was born to Fred H. Riehl and Myrtle I. Riehl and was raised on the family farm on the Bootlegger Trail Route. He attended country school out by the farm and finished graduating from Great Falls High School.

In 1953 he married his soulmate, Margery B. Holm in Great Falls. Jack was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1953 and was Stationed at Fort Lewis, Washington and San Luis Opispa, California before heading overseas to Germany. Jack was honorably discharged from the Army in 1955 and continued farming with his sons until 2000 when he retired and moved to Great Falls.

During his time on the farm, Jack was involved in the Promised Land phone company, local school board and was a Chouteau County Reserve Deputy. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, traveling, and building projects for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jack joined the Free Masons Delta Lodge #128, Scottish Rite, and Algeria Shrine in 1981. He was a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge #214, Delta Lodge #128, Scottish Rite and Algeria Temple. In the Algeria Temple he had played an active role in Malluim Sef, and the T-Bird patrol until they disbanded and then he helped with the Shrine Circus, Scottish Rite, and the Shrine Travel Fund.

Jack’s greatest enjoyment in his later years was playing an active role in his grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s lives. They also loved him very much and always fondly referred to him as Papa.

Jack is survived by his wife, Margery; sons, Clayton (Shirley) Riehl and Brad Riehl; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



