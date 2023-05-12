Obituary: John "Jack" Segriff

John Fred Segriff, age 70 and resident of Havre, Montana, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023. John (Jack) was born on August 31, 1952 in Fort Erie, Ontario and was the second oldest of four siblings. Over the course of his life, he adventured far and wide, captivating all with his warm smile and charismatic energy. Jack will be missed tremendously for his amazing knack for not only communicating with others — but connecting with them as well.

After serving as a radio operator in the U.S. Air Force, Jack worked as a central office installer in Alaska, California, and Montana. However, learning and teaching were his true passions; and he went on to earn an associate degree at Flathead Valley Community College and a bachelor’s degree in Education at Eastern Montana College (now MSU Billings). An enthusiastic life-long learner, Jack was continuing his studies at MSU Northern in Havre right up until his untimely passing.

He is survived by his loving son Jason, daughter Audrey (Howard), sister Cindy, brother Rodney, Carol, and his grandchildren Ian and Miles. We love you, Dad! To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



