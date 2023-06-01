Obituary: John "Jack" Severtson

John “Jack” Severtson of Great Falls, Montana, passed away peacefully at Great Falls Hospital on May 30, 2023 at the age of 96 with his son at his side.

Jack was born May 18, 1927. He married Betty Fredricks in 1948. They had two children, Joy and Gary, and they later divorced. Jack married the love of his life, Bess, on June 18, 1971. They were married 44 years when Bess died.

Jack loved to fish and snowmachine. He was an especially talented musician and at age 95 was still entertaining at nursing homes, retirement centers, and the senior center in Great Falls playing his violin.

Jack met Mavis Hill in 2017 and they were constant loving companions until his death. They especially enjoyed going dancing and fishing.

Jack is survived by his family: Joy (Joe) Yelda of Idaho, Gary (Elaine) Severtson of Alaska, Kathleen (Gary) Bendlin of Colorado, Bonnie Filgo of Washington, Christine Jackson of Florida and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

