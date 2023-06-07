Obituary: John Joseph Kauffman

John Joseph Kauffman, 85, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2023, at Peace Hospice in Great Falls, Montana. He was born on July 13, 1937, in Tucson, Arizona to William and Helen (Morris) Kauffman. John grew up in the Amphitheatre area of Tucson where he graduated from high school. It was there that he met his wife of 68 years, Kathryn Ann White. They were married in 1955. A son, John, was born in 1956, followed by a daughter, Kathleen, “Kathi” in 1958.

In 1960, John went to work as a lineman for the Mountain States Telephone and Telegraph Co. in Tucson, which later became Mountain Bell, then US West. In 1972 he moved to Casa Grande, Arizona, along with the family, accepting a position as cable splicing foreman and supervisor. In 1978 he returned to Tucson and took a supervisor position. He retired from US West as a network manager in 1993.

John enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, gardening, biking, and walking. He was an excellent swimmer and loved water skiing. Many hot summer days were spent boating on Roosevelt Lake with friends and family. After retirement, John and Kathryn moved to Laramie, Wyoming to be with daughter Kathi’s family, help with her business, and enjoy the outdoors. While living in Wyoming, they traveled thousands of miles to every corner of the state plus parts of Colorado and Montana with their inseparable companion, Martha, their Boston Terrier. In 2010 John and Kathryn moved to Great Falls to be closer to son John’s family and have easier access to health care.

John is survived by his wife, Kathryn; son, John (Sherry) Kauffman; grandsons, Brad (Cathy) Kauffman and Scott (Barbara) Kauffman; daughter, Kathi Kauffman (Scott McVey); grandsons Lon Schlittenhart, Jacob Thatcher, John Thatcher (Heather Barrett), Jordan Thatcher, and granddaughter Katy Kauffman; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



