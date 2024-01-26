Obituary: John L. Bink

John L. Bink was born on August 21, 1937, in Elkader, Iowa to Walter Bink and Charlotte Molumby. John attended Great Falls Central High School, and pledged SAE at MSU and graduated with a BS in English Literature. He made many lifelong friends and married Marlene Hill in 1959. They had two children, Jonda and Joshua. That marriage ended in 1967.

John began his career in banking with Jim Connelly at First Westside National Bank. He worked his way up to vice president and loved his Ag customers. John transitioned to real estate in 1983 and became a farm and ranch broker/owner with Holiday Realty.

He spent many winters at Showdown and Teton ski hills teaching ski school. In 1973 he was elected as the president of the Montana Cowboys Association. He belonged to many other clubs and organizations including Kiwanis, the airport board, Ad Club, and was a lifelong member of the Elks Club. In 1981, John won a charity contest and became the character of banker Jedediah Binkley in Stan Lynde’s comics, Rick O’Shay and Latigo.

John’s dream to own a ranch was realized in 1969. He purchased property north of Sun River where he spent the remainder of his life. He dabbled in his own cattle ranching and left that legacy to his children and grandchildren.

In 1971, John and Geraldine Peterson were married. Together they broke the fun barrier! Most importantly they loved the outdoors, sharing a love of skiing and mountain pack trips into the Bob Marshall Wilderness. They had three children, Adam, Jacob, and Suzanne.

Survivors include his wife, Gerry Bink; his children, Jonda (Chris) Bink Schimschat, Joshua (Katrina) Bink, Adam (Tina) Bink, and Suzanne (Casey) Bink Currey; grandchildren, Jeremy, Mariah, Gavin, and Sofia Bell, Taylor Jones, Jacob and Clayton Bink, Cord and Ruby Currey; his brother, Pete (Bobbie) Bink; and nieces and nephew Jessica, Elizabeth, Danielle, and Loy Bink. He was preceded in death by his son, Jacob Bink.

