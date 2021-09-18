Obituary: John Patrick Kelly

John Patrick Kelly passed away on Thursday September 16, 2021 at the age of 73. The son of Gene and Peggy Kelly, Patrick, as he was known to his family, was born on November 18, 1947 in Des Moines IA. The family moved to Montana when he was a child. Patrick graduated from CM Russell High School in 1966. He enlisted in the US Army during the Vietnam conflict.

After his service to his country was completed, he came back to Great Falls and started his career as a body repair serviceman. He worked with his father and for several other shops in town before he started working on his own where he specialized in restoring antique cars. Hudson cars were his passion and specialty. Patrick was truly an artist and craftsman. He was a member of the Big Sky Chapter of the Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club.