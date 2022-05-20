Obituary: John Patrick Siller

John Patrick Siller, 57, of Great Falls, passed away, Thursday, May 19, 2022. John was born in Great Falls on February 24, 1965. He graduated from Charles M. Russell High School, retired from the military and the Cascade County Road Department. He was married to his best friend Tammie Siller on July 1, 1995.

John is survived by his wife, Tammie Siller; children, Colten and Michael Siller of Great Falls; brothers, Mike (Tracy) Bunko and Teiney (Jackie) Carver; sister, Marcy Short; mother and father, Bette and David Papineau; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

John never met a stranger and friended everyone. His beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of his sons.