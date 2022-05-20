Watch
NewsObituaries

Actions

Obituary: John Patrick Siller

February 1965 - May 2022
John Patrick Siller February 1965 - May 2022
Family Photo
<b>John Patrick Siller</b><br/><b>February 1965 - May 2022</b>
John Patrick Siller February 1965 - May 2022
Posted at 11:19 AM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 13:23:41-04

John Patrick Siller, 57, of Great Falls, passed away, Thursday, May 19, 2022.  John was born in Great Falls on February 24, 1965. He graduated from Charles M. Russell High School, retired from the military and the Cascade County Road Department. He was married to his best friend Tammie Siller on July 1, 1995.

John is survived by his wife, Tammie Siller; children, Colten and Michael Siller of Great Falls; brothers, Mike (Tracy) Bunko and Teiney (Jackie) Carver; sister, Marcy Short; mother and father, Bette and David Papineau; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

John never met a stranger and friended everyone. His beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of his sons.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

Recent Obituaries
Next Page

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Golf over 800 holes for $119