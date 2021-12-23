Obituary: John Richards Enochs

John Richard Enochs, Vaughn Mt, passed away on December 15, 2021 at the age of 73 years old. John was born March 25th, 1948 to Leonard Enochs and Leah (Jacob) Enochs in Oklahoma. John proudly served in the Marines from 1967-1971. He married Joan Marie Jackels from 1968-1979 and they had 2 children together, Joseph (Miho) and Catherine (Tony). This union later ended in divorce.

John was on his way to Alaska when he got a Welding Civilian job at Hill AFB in Utah. He met Marsha at a square dance. At the age of 33, John became a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Marsha and John had a Civil marriage at their home in June of 1981. A year later, they were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple in June of 1982. Marsha had 2 children from her first marriage – Tammy Bradford and Travis Austin (Christina).

After that, they moved to Montana where John worked as a welder at Malstrom AFB. John and Marsha welcomed 6 more children: Michelle Delk (Ron), John David Enochs, Kevin Ray Enochs, Keith Patrick Enochs, Nathan Don Enochs (Tessa) and Michael Bull Devin Enochs.