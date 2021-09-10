Obituary: John Ross Henneford

Jack Henneford, 88, quietly took his last breath on Sept. 1, 2021, at Peace Hospice, while listening to Handel’s Messiah. Dr. John Ross Henneford was born on June 4, 1933, in Fort Benton, MT. At the age of three, he and his family moved to Fairfield, MT where they lived above the family business. While he was in the seventh grade, Jack moved to Choteau, MT where he finished out high school.

Jack received his Bachelor of Science degree from Montana State University and then went on to medical school at Northwestern University in Chicago, IL. During his residency, Jack met his wife, Nancy, in Chicago at Michael Reese Hospital.

Jack was passionate about his work as a pathologist, and he was well respected by the medical community. He began work at the old Columbus Hospital in Great Falls and continued his entire career in Great Falls, retiring with Benefis Hospital. He continued to attend tumor board meetings, even after retirement.

Jack had many interests including walking, hiking, biking, summer and winter camping, baking bread, astronomy, reading, and listening to classical music. He enjoyed spending time with his family, grandkids, and friends.