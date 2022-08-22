Obituary: John William Shaw

John William Shaw passed away unexpectedly on August 10, 2022, in Great Falls, MT at the age of 71. John was born on January 1,1951, in Havre, MT to Delores Miller Shaw and Roy R. Shaw. John attended St. Jude’s School and graduated from Havre High School in 1969. In high school, John enjoyed rebuilding old cars to their former glory and helping his dad at the furniture store.

John enlisted in the US Army SP4 and served from November 1970 to September 1972. Upon returning home, John soon enrolled in Great Falls Upholstery School and worked at the business for a number of years. He also did some solo work and then worked at Interior Motives in his later years. John had a 40-year plus career in upholstery which he enjoyed very much. He was very talented and meticulous with his craft.

John was a free spirit, always ready to lend a hand or an ear to someone in need. John resided in Havre, MT, Spokane, WA, and Fort Collins, CO, but spent most of his years in Great Falls.