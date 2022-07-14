Obituary: Jolinda (Moses) Lehman

Jolinda (Moses) Lehman passed away on July 9, 2022, at home surrounded by family in Power after a battle with cancer. She was born in Roundup on April 18,1961. She graduated from high school in Bigfork, MT. Jolinda then married Mark Lehman, of Power, in 2009. She was a Montana woman through and through.

She is survived by her father, James Moses; husband, Mark Lehman; daughters, Alta (Brendon) Ruberson and Nicole (Cheston) Bowman; siblings, TJ (Kiki) Moses, Norma (Lubert) Jones, Lorna (Bill) Hopkins, and Rhonda (Rans) Carroll; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.