Watch Now
NewsObituaries

Actions

Obituary: Jolinda (Moses) Lehman

Jolinda (Moses) Lehman was born in Roundup on April 18,1961
Family Photo
Jolinda (Moses) Lehman was born in Roundup on April 18,1961
Jolinda (Moses) Lehman was born in Roundup on April 18,1961
Posted at 12:01 PM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 14:02:16-04

Jolinda (Moses) Lehman passed away on July 9, 2022, at home surrounded by family in Power after a battle with cancer. She was born in Roundup on April 18,1961. She graduated from high school in Bigfork, MT. Jolinda then married Mark Lehman, of Power, in 2009. She was a Montana woman through and through.

She is survived by her father, James Moses; husband, Mark Lehman; daughters, Alta (Brendon) Ruberson and Nicole (Cheston) Bowman; siblings, TJ (Kiki) Moses, Norma (Lubert) Jones, Lorna (Bill) Hopkins, and Rhonda (Rans) Carroll; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

Recent Obituaries
Next Page

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Donate today to help Montana recover