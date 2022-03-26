Obituary: Jon Douglas Contway

On March 13th, 2022 at 1:19 a.m. Jon Douglas Contway of Great Falls, Montana, died at the age of 79. With his family by his side, our dad passed over very peacefully, to the Great Spirit in the sky.

Jon Douglas was born to Patrick and Rose Contway in Malta Mt., on August 2nd, 1942. His family called him "Doug". He was one of eight children.

Throughout Dad's life, he became very educated in writing and law. For example, in his early days, he worked for different newspapers around the country, as an accomplished writer and printer. Later, he worked in the Governor's Office in Helena Mt., where he was a liaison for the Bureau of Indian affairs, and representative for Fort Bel Knap; Little Shell, Chippewa Cree/Assiniboine, Gros Ventre .

Throughout Dad's life he served the people, such as, the Chief of Police in a town in Colorado, and was also a professor, and a teacher in different colleges throughout Montana.

Last but not least, Dad's favorite hobby was fishing. His whole family has so many delightful and funny fishing stories that they share about our dad.

Jon Douglas's beautiful smile, along with his loving, patient and humorous personality, will be his legacy to the world. He is greatly loved and adored, and will be missed by so many friends and family. He was an inspiration to the old and young alike, and especially to his children.

If you would like to share all of these wonderful stories about our dad, please join us in Malta, Montana on August 6th for his memorial.

He is proceeded in death by his parents. Then, by his brothers, Marshall, Tommy and Jay, and his older sister, Patsey. His living siblings are Myrtle/George, George (Swede)/Lynne, Cathy/Dennis, and Rose Lee/Jim. Also, are his surviving 5 loving children. They are Ann Marie Davis and Jon Francis Creech of Rifle Colorado. Also, Heidi Berardi, of Arizona, Jason Contway, of Japan, and Paul Contway, of Arizona. In addition, 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.