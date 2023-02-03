Obituary: Jordanne Lian Flying

Jordanne Lian Flying, 29, passed away January 14, 2023. Jordanne was born on July 29, 1993 in Great Falls, Mt to Chris and Lynda (Bodner) Nygard. She spent her younger years here, before living with her Aunt Brenda and Uncle John Figarelle in North Pole, Alaska as a teenager.

When Jordanne moved back to Great Falls, she worked as an Early Head Start teacher for Opportunities Inc., then as a professional cleaner with Diamond Pro, LLC.

As a young adult, Jordanne met and pursued a relationship with her life partner, Jake Kloppel. The couple would share 8 years and one child together. In her free time, Jordanne enjoyed hunting, fishing, singing, listening to music, going for drives, and cleaning.

She is survived by the love of her life, Jake Kloppel; daughter Vaeda; parents Chris and Lynda Nygard; brothers Cameron (Jade) Murphy, Jesse Flying, and Joseph Flying; sister Jezra Nygard; grandparents Nana Judy Willis, Darrell and Peggy Nygard, and Arleda Hopkins; aunts and uncles Robin and Larry Clyde, Brenda and John Figarelle, Teresa and Darcy Yakoweshen, and Heather Epperle; cousins Jesse Clyde, Derek Clyde, Denaya Falkenhagen, Cody Figarelle, Andrew Buchholz, and Katelyn Yakoweshen; and her in-laws Brian and Christie Kloppel, Madyson Kloppel, and Thane Kloppel. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



TRENDING

