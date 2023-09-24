Obituary: Joseph Alfred Brook

Joseph Alfred Brook, aged 90, of Great Falls, MT, passed away on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. Joseph was born on June 29, 1933, in Burlington Wisconsin to Alfred and Dora Brook. His youth was spent growing up and working on the family dairy farm. He joined the United States Air Force and served four years with tours of duty in Korea and Japan. Joe continued to be a proud supporter of the U.S. Military right up until his passing.

He met Irene Elizabeth Scharf, and they were married on May 5, 1956, in Burlington, WI. They celebrated 63 years of marriage together and had four children.

Joe began his career with the state of Wisconsin, where he spent 30 plus years working as a maintenance mechanic. In 1970, he moved his family to Tomahawk, Wisconsin and enjoyed living at the house on the lake for over 30 years until his retirement. In 2001, he and Irene moved to Great Falls, Montana to be closer to family and grandchildren.

Joe spent a lot of his time in his basement workshop creating burnt wood signs, calendars, picture frames, small tables, and shelves, all to give away or donated.

He is survived by his children, Thomas (Linda) of Ninilchik, AK, Robert (Kim) of Great Falls, MT, Ann (Todd) Jelinek of Tomahawk, WI, and Kathleen (Jeff) O’Banion of League City, TX; five grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

