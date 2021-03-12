Obituary: Joseph Douglas Knudsen

On Friday, March 5, 2021 our lives were forever changed when we lost our beloved son, uncle, brother and friend, Joseph Douglas Knudsen, 27, of Great Falls in a car accident.

Born November 5, 1993 in Great Falls, MT to Darrin Knudsen and Vanessa Marcinek, Joe attended the local schools and became a mechanic and carpenter. He worked with My Neighbor in Need and Minot Builders Supply, working construction, building, painting and woodworking. He was a member of MT Honda Club and Rotary Engine Club. He loved “working in the shop” building cars. Being a hunter and a fisherman, he enjoyed spending time in the great outdoors.

Joe loved his family, was an amazing uncle who spent much of his free time with his nephew, nieces, and sister. He had a big heart, loved hard, was kind and caring, generous and empathetic. He was a very good friend to so many. He strove to accept anyone, no matter their social class, gender, or family background. He never judged, just accepted and loved. Joe will be missed fiercely by those who knew and loved him.