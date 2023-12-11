Obituary: Joseph "Joe" Andrew Jaumotte

On Wednesday, December 6, 2023, Joseph Andrew Jaumotte passed away peacefully in his sleep in Great Falls, Montana. Joe was born in Wolf Point, Montana in 1936 and spent his formative years in Choteau, Montana.

A 1958 Purdue University Chemical Engineering graduate, Joe spent an extensive career in refractories sales formally retiring from RHI, a division of Harbison Walker. After retirement, Joe became an avid and talented woodworker.

Joe is survived by Patricia Jaumotte; his three children, David, Jennifer, and Juliann Jaumotte; four grandchildren, Jacob, Luke, and Rachel Jaumotte, and Olivia Pretto; as well as, his sister, Julie Wolff.

