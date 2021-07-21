Obituary: Joseph "Joey" Randall Ray

Joseph “Joey” Randall Ray, 33, of Great Falls, MT unexpectedly passed away on July 15th, 2021. Born on July 22nd, 1987 in Great Falls, MT, Joey was one of four children born to Clarence Alvin and Carolyn Diana (Buck) Ray. Joey attended elementary school in Great Falls. In 1999, The family moved to Buckeye, Arizona, where Joey graduated from high school in 2005. He went on to receive his Associates Degree in Automotive Service and moved back to Great Falls in 2009.

Joey met the love of his life, Julia Starr Preston Gutierrez when he moved back to Great Falls; The couple were married on March 27th, 2020. Although Joey and Julia were only married for that one year, they shared many happy memories and two daughters together.

Joey loved his career as an Auto Mechanic, he worked for various shops around the area such as Acme Auto body and E.S Stone, where he managed the mechanical shop. His love for cars spilled out into his hobbies as well; he gained much joy from racing B mod at the Great Falls speedway and working in his shop. Joey also got much joy from being outdoors, fishing, hunting, camping with his girls, kayaking with his wife and helping others in any way he could.