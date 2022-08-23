Obituary: Joseph L. “Joe” Davidson

Joseph L. “Joe” Davidson, 63, of Valier passed away on August 17, 2022 at Peace Hospice. Joe was born on July 11, 1959 in Great Falls, MT to Robert and Geraldine (Yuhas) Davidson. He was raised in Sand Coulee and graduated from Centerville High School in 1977. He would go on to work as a social worker for the state of Montana, Adult Protective Services, and a quality control specialist for the disabled.

In 1980 he was wed to Teresa Sue Young, and the two would remain together for the next 13 years. Living in Great Falls, Billings, and Casper, WY before meeting Rhonda. They were married on May 11, 2001 and would remain together until Joe’s passing.