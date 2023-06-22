Obituary: Joseph Loncki

Joseph Loncki, 79, passed away on June 16, 2023, surrounded by the people who loved him. Joe was born on January 17, 1944, in Philadelphia to Walter and Anastasia (Walsh) Loncki. Joe received his bachelor's degree in physics from the University of Delaware before embarking on a career with the U. S. Air Force.

Joe's first assignment as a 2nd Lieutenant was at Malmstrom AFB where he fell in love with both Montana and his future wife, Nancy Rebal. Joe and Nancy married in 1971 while Joe was completing his graduate work at Texas Tech University. During the following 15 years, they were stationed in Illinois, the Air Force Academy, and the Pentagon. Joe also had a 12-month tour in Korea. Joe's final assignment with the military was as a civil engineer directing the construction of the Consolidated Space Operations Center (now Schriever AFB) east of Colorado Springs.

Upon completion of his military career, Joe and Nancy returned home to Montana to raise their two young children, Jeffrey and Amy. Joe worked for a time with his good friend and father-in-law, Don Rebal, before being offered the position as fiscal officer and business manager at the Catholic Diocese of Great Falls-Billings. Joe devoted the next 22 years to serving the Catholic community of eastern Montana. Among his many accomplishments in the role were computerizing the business office, obtaining financing for the Frank and Isabel Stites Memorial Center which provides retirement housing for priests and lay people, the revival of the Great Falls Central Catholic High School, facilitating the establishment of the Catholic Foundation of Eastern Montana, and the establishment of the Poor Clare's Monastery.

Joe is survived by his wife, Nancy; children, Jeffrey and Amy; granddaughter, Adrian, all of Great Falls; brother, Walter (Chris) Loncki of New Castle, DE; sister, Dorothy Chicosky of Newark, DE; brother-in-law, Don, Jr. (Marilyn) of Ashland, OR; and several nieces and nephews.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter