Obituary: Joseph Paul Perry

Joseph Paul Perry passed away the evening of July 28, 2023, at the age of 92 years. Joe was born on October 5, 1930, in Evansville, Indiana to Emma (Meisler) and Isaac Perry. He did not remember much about his biological father, but recognized Pearl Hodges, Emma’s later husband, as his father.

Joe joined the Air Force at an early age and was stationed in Hawaii before being transferred to Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, MT. There, he met the love of his life, Betty Jane Armstrong, at a dance. It wasn’t long before they married on November 25, 1949. Joe worked at the Anaconda Smelter and Betty worked at Montgomery Ward in Great Falls. After a couple of years, they moved to Betty’s hometown of Brady, MT where they started their family and raised three children, Joe (Debby) Perry of Brady, MT, Toni (Richard) Martin of Great Falls, MT, and Jim (Carmen) Perry of Great Falls, MT. While in Brady, Joe worked for the Equity Co-op, retiring as manager of the elevator, and Betty worked in Conrad at Pondera Drug and later at the Pondera County Clerk and Recorder’s office.

Joe and Betty bought some property outside of Lincoln, MT in the early 1960s, and the family spent many weekends there snowmobiling, sledding, fishing, hunting, etc. Joe built a small cabin, then later a larger “cabin,” which became their permanent home in the late 1980s. They loved living in Lincoln and made many dear friends. Betty enjoyed her flower gardens, feeding the birds, and creating many art and craft projects. Joe volunteered countless hours at the Ponderosa Snow Warriors Snowmobile club (the groomer shed is named in Joe’s honor) and the Lincoln Senior Center.

During their years in Lincoln, they also traveled to many different states, staying in some beautiful timeshare locations. Joe and Betty were blessed with seven grandchildren, Olivia (Robert) Martin, Valerie (Joe) Meier, Laura (Jared) Buus, Kelsey (Taylor) Martin, Paul Martin, Ryan (Jessie) Perry, and Brianna (Jesse) Johnson and many of their most favorite times in Lincoln were spent with the grandchildren fishing, floating the creek, 4-wheeling, etc. They are also survived by nine great-grandchildren, who brought much joy to their lives these past few years.

